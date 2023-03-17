Vaikom Satyagraha centenary: Inauguration by Pinarayi, Stalin on April 1

To commemorate the 603-day-long struggle, the Department of Culture will collaborate with different government departments and institutions throughout the State to arrange various programs.

On April 1st, the State-level launch of the Vaikom Satyagraha centenary celebrations will be a shared responsibility between the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, and his Tamil Nadu counterpart, M.K. Stalin, who will both inaugurate the event in Vaikom.

The Department of Culture has partnered with various government departments and institutions across the State to organize diverse programs commemorating the 603-day-long Vaikom Satyagraha struggle. The valedictory function will also take place in Vaikom.

Also Read: With Congress constitution change, Periyar’s dream comes true after a century

To facilitate the Vaikom Satyagraha celebrations, a State-level organizing committee has been established, chaired by the Chief Minister, with the Minister of Culture serving as the Working Chairman.

Advertisement

The Vaikon Satyagraha celebrations committee’s vice-chairpersons include Vellappally Natesan, General Secretary of SNDP Yogam; G. Sukumaran Nair, General Secretary of Nair Service Society; Punnala Sreekumar, General Secretary of Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha; Thomas Chazhikadan, MP; C.K. Asha, MLA; and Radhika Shyam, Chairperson of Vaikom Municipality. The Chief Secretary is the general convener, while the convener of the Department of Culture serves as the Secretary.

Also Read: Why Periyar and his ideals still matter in Tamil Nadu

Furthermore, organising committees will be established in all districts, with the district panchayat presidents serving as chairman, and the District Collector assuming the role of convener for the Vaikom Satyagraha celebrations.