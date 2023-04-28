US waives more in-person interviews for visa applicants; check details here

If travellers already have "clearance received" or "department authorization" on their previous US visas, they can now use the interview waiver process to apply for a new visa

The US is waiving in-person interviews for more visa applicants, in an attempt to shorten the waiting time for visa appointments. This is part of the Joe Biden administration’s efforts to make the US visa application process more streamlined.

According to an announcement made by the US embassy on Twitter, the good news for travellers is that if they already have “clearance received” or “department authorization” on their previous visas, they can now use the interview waiver process to apply for a new US visa.

On April 27, the US in a tweet started of saying more good news for US visa renewals. Nd went on to say that travelers with clearance received or department authorisation on their previous visas can use the visa interview waiver process to apply for a new visa.

Applicants who are renewing any visa in the same category have to apply within 48 months of expiration, then they are eligible for this interview waiver.

In-person interview requirements for travelers applying for F, H-1, H-3, H-4, non-blanket L, M, O, P, Q, and academic J visas who were previously issued any type of visa, if they are applying for a visa in their country of nationality or residence, has also been waived.

However, applications who had previous refusals that was not later waived or overcome are not eligible for the latest waivers. But, the embassy also gave a rider that an in-person interview can be requested by the consular officers if they require any additional information from the applicants.

Applicants who are going through the interview waiver process should give time upto three weeks from the time a passport has been accepted at the Visa Application Center until it is delivered or they are notified that the passport is ready for pickup.

The current waiting time for US visa interviews in metro cities

New Delhi

Non-Immigrant Visa Type Appointment waiting time Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors (F, M, and J) 39 calendar days Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers (H, L, O, P, and Q) 1 calendar day Interview Required Crew and Transit (C, D, C1/D) 24 calendar days Interview Required Visitors (B1/B2) 359 calendar days Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors (F, M, and J) 3 calendar days Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers (H, L, O, P, and Q) 1 calendar day Interview Waiver Crew and Transit (C, D, C1/D) 39 calendar days Interview Waiver Visitors (B1/B2) 3 calendar days

Mumbai

Non-Immigrant Visa Type Appointment waiting time Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors (F, M, and J) 38 calendar days Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers (H, L, O, P, and Q) 16 calendar days Interview Required Crew and Transit (C, D, C1/D) 21 calendar days Interview Required Visitors (B1/B2) 409 calendar days Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors (F, M, and J) 2 calendar days Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers (H, L, O, P, and Q) 2 calendar days Interview Waiver Crew and Transit (C, D, C1/D) 2 calendar days Interview Waiver Visitors (B1/B2) 2 calendar days

Chennai

Non-Immigrant Visa Type Appointment waiting time Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors (F, M, and J) 38 calendar days Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers (H, L, O, P, and Q) 162 calendar days Interview Required Crew and Transit (C, D, C1/D) 72 calendar days Interview Required Visitors (B1/B2) 322 calendar days Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors (F, M, and J) 1 calendar day Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers (H, L, O, P, and Q) 4 calendar days Interview Waiver Crew and Transit (C, D, C1/D) 3 calendar days Interview Waiver Visitors (B1/B2) 1 calendar day Hyderabad