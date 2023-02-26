UPI, e-Sanjeevani app reflect power of India’s digital revolution: PM Modi says in ‘Mann ki Baat’

While addressing the 98th edition of his signature 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, PM Modi remarked that the UPI system and e-Sanjeevani App are shining examples of the power of digital India

In his Mann ki Baat on Sunday (February 26), Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the digital strides India has made and how many countries of the world are drawn to India’s UPI (Unified Payments Interface).

Talking about the recent, UPI-PayNow Link which was launched between India and Singapore, he said, “Now, people of Singapore and India are transferring money from their mobile phones in the same way as they do within their respective countries.”

While addressing the 98th edition of his signature ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, PM Modi remarked that the UPI system and e-Sanjeevani App are shining examples of the power of digital India.

Also watch: PM Modi addresses first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2023

Advertisement

The e-Sanjeevani app, which has revolutionalised online medical consultations, has benefitted over 10 crore people so far, he said. “It shows an amazing bond between patient and doctor – this is a big achievement. For this achievement, I congratulate all the doctors and patients who have availed of this facility. This is a living example of how the people of India have made technology a part of their lives,” he added.

Further, Modi pointed out that the app is becoming a life protection app for the common man, middle class or those living in remote areas. “This is the power of India’s digital revolution,” he stressed. He said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the eSanjeevani App proved to be a great boon for the people adding that the power of digital india is visible everywhere.

“The E-Sanjeevani app is helping in teleconsultation with doctors. I congratulate doctors and people for using this app. It helped a lot during the pandemic time,” he said.

PM Modi also spoke to a doctor and a patient to highlight how helpful the app has proved in medical consultations. In his address, Modi also highlighted the cleanliness exercises adopted by people in different parts of the country to say that “Swachh Bharat” has become a mass movement. “If we resolve, we can make a huge contribution towards a clean India,” he said. Various efforts being made to preserve and promote India’s cultural heritage also featured in his address.

The PM started his address with the craze for Indian toys in foreign countries. He said, “Indian toys have become such a craze that their demand has increased even in foreign countries.”

He urged Indians to opt for local products in their Holi shopping and to replace plastic bags with cloth bags. And ended his talk wishing people a Happy Holi, and to celebrate the festival with the resolve to be vocal for local.