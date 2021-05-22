UP: Two cops suspended after boy selling vegetables beaten to death

The incident occurred in Unnao district where the boy was selling vegetables

The Uttar Pradesh police suspended two of their staff following the death of a teenage boy who was allegedly beaten up by them in custody on Friday (May 21) for reportedly violating the ongoing ‘corona curfew’ in the state, the PTI reported.

The police said in a statement that an FIR will be registered against the policemen involved and the entire matter probed.

The incident took place in Unnao district’s Bhatpuri locality in Bangarmau area when the boy was reportedly selling vegetables outside his house. His family alleged that the boy was caught by a constable for allegedly violating ‘corona curfew’ and thrashed with a stick.

Advertisement

Also read: Amid lockdown, police beat the ‘corona’ out of violators

He was later taken to a police station, where he was again thrashed following which his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the Community Health Centre, where he was declared dead, the family alleged.

Agitated with the police action, locals jammed a road, demanding action against the guilty, a government job and compensation for the victim’s family.

Also read: NCW reports over 13,000 cases of crimes against women during lockdown

Later, the police said in a statement, “Constable Vijay Chodhury has been suspended with immediate effect in the matter and services of home guard Satyaprakash have been terminated. The entire matter will be probed and an FIR will be registered against the policemen.”

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed ‘corona curfew’ in the state till 7 am on May 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus cases.