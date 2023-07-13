Ukraine-Russia conflict | Concerned about its impact on Global South: Modi

India is also deeply concerned about the impact of the conflict on the wider world, especially the Global South, Narendra Modi told the French newspaper 'Les Echos'

India wants the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war to end because it is deeply concerned about its impact on the populous Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

Modi, who left for France on Thursday (July 13), where he will be the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day celebrations, told the French newspaper Les Echos that he had spoken several times with President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to reiterate India’s willingness to support all genuine efforts that can help end the conflict.

“I have said it is not an era of war. We have urged both sides to resolve issues through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.

“We are also deeply concerned about the impact of the conflict on the wider world, especially the Global South. Countries already suffering from the impact of the Covid pandemic now face energy, food and health crisis, economic slowdown, inflation and rising debt burden. The conflict must end,” he said.

Modi also said that India has always stood for a peaceful resolution of differences through dialogue and diplomacy and for respecting the sovereignty of all countries. He was quizzed about an “aggressive” China.

China factor

Asked if China was threatening the security of the region, Modi said India stands for respecting international laws and the rules-based global order.

“This is more important than ever for maintaining mutual trust and confidence. We believe that it is through this that a positive contribution can be made towards lasting regional and global peace and stability.”

“Our interests in the Indo-Pacific region are vast, and our engagement is deep… While peace is necessary for the future we seek to build, it is far from assured.”

Asked about India’s expectations from France in the event of a stand-off with China, Modi said the partnership between the two countries, including in the Indo-Pacific region, was not directed against or at the expense of any country.

India-French ties

India and France have a broad-based and comprehensive strategic partnership that encompasses political, defence, security, economic, human-centric development and sustainability cooperation, he said.

“Our aim is to safeguard our economic and security interests, ensure freedom of navigation and commerce, advance the rule of international law in the region.

“We work with other countries to develop their capabilities and support their efforts to make free sovereign choices. More broadly, we aim to advance peace and stability in the region.”

Relations between India and China have been strained following the Glawan clashes in Eastern Ladakh in 2020. He said developing countries needed collective strength and leadership for its voice to be stronger.

Global South

“If Global South has to make that high jump, India can be that shoulder to propel it ahead. For the Global South, India can also build its linkages with Global North. So, in that sense this shoulder can become this bridge of sorts.”

When the journalist asked if India was a natural leader of the Global South, Modi downplayed the suggestion. The prime minister spoke glowingly about India-French relations.

“It is strong, trusted, consistent. It has been steady and resilient in the darkest storms. It has been bold and ambitious in looking for opportunities. The level of mutual trust and confidence we share is unmatched. It stems from shared values and vision,” he said.

Noting that their partnership in sensitive areas like space and defence go back to five decades and more, he said it was a phase when the West did not have a friendly disposition towards India.

Since coming to office in 2014, he said he has placed special emphasis on the strategic partnership with France. “Our partnership aims to advance a free, open, inclusive, secure and stable Indo Pacific region, working together and with others in the region who share our vision,” he said.

“There is a strong defence and security component that extends from seabed to space. It also seeks to help other countries in the region and strengthen the regional institutions for security cooperation and norm setting.”

“This partnership opens great possibilities for regional cooperation,” he said.

UN reforms

Modi strongly underlined the need for reforms in the UN Security Council.

“How can we talk of it as a primary organ of a global body when entire continents of Africa and Latin America are ignored? How can it claim to speak for the world when its most populous country, and its largest democracy, is not a permanent member?” he asked.

