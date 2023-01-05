Two more men involved in horrific Delhi car accident

Ashutosh, the car owner and Ankush, the brother of one of the accused, are the two other suspects in the case, the police said today. They will be arrested soon

Two more new suspects are allegedly involved in the Delhi car accident in which a 20-year-old woman died after being dragged under a car for 12 km in the early hours of the New Year.

Ashutosh, the car owner and Ankush, the brother of one of the accused, are the two other suspects in the case, the police said today, according to news reports. They said that they would be arrested soon.

According to a senior police officer, Sagarpreeet Hooda, besides the five men in custody, two more were involved in the gruesome crime. The police have scientific evidence of the accused trying to cover up for the people who committed the crime.

Those arrested hours after the incident were Deepak Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Krishan, and Mithun.

Advertisement

Also Read: 3 PCR vans chased car which dragged Delhi woman to death; family says she never took liquor

Investigations have now revealed that Amit Khanna, who did not have a driving license, was driving the car. It was not Deepak Khanna as was earlier believed.

The police have been able to contradict the version of the accused based on CCTV footage. They have dismissed any connection between the accused and the victim.

Two more new suspects are allegedly involved in the Delhi car accident in which a 20-year-old woman died after being dragged under a car for 12 km in the early hours of the New Year.

Ashutosh, the car owner and Ankush, the brother of one of the accused, are the two other suspects in the case, the police said today, according to news reports. They said that they would be arrested soon.

Also read: Sisodia meets family of Delhi woman dragged under car, assures govt job to kin

According to a senior police officer, Sagarpreeet Hooda, two more were involved apart from the five men in custody. “We have scientific evidence. They tried to cover up for the people who committed the gruesome crime,” Hooda told the media. Those arrested hours after the incident are Deepak Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Krishan, and Mithun.

Investigations have now revealed that Amit Khanna, who did not have a driving license, was driving the car. It was not Deepak Khanna as was earlier believed by the police. The police largely have been able to contradict the version of the accused based on CCTV footage. They have dismissed any connection between the accused and the victim.

According to the police, the accused conspired to cover up the crime. The men in the car were aware that Anjali’s body was dragged along.

Anjali Singh was riding her scooter with her friend Nidhi when the car hit her, a little after 2 am in the wee hours of New Year’s day. Anjali’s leg got caught in one of the wheels and she was dragged away by the car. Though she screamed the car did not stop, even when the men in the vehicle saw her arm under the wheels. The men drove for more than an hour before the body fell off.

Around two hours after the incident, the men brought the car back to its owner, Ashutosh, and fled in an autorickshaw, security footage has revealed. CCTV footage from Rohini shows the men stopping the car at a point and leaving in a waiting autorickshaw at 4.33 am.

Also read: Anjali was screaming, accused deliberately dragged her to death: Delhi woman’s friend

The post-mortem has revealed that Anjali died of multiple injuries. She suffered at least 40 external injuries; her ribs were exposed from her back, the base of her skull was fractured and some “brain matter was missing”. She had injuries to the head, spine and lower limbs.

When the media questioned Hooda about the lack of response from the police to calls alerting them about a car dragging a body, he said that an internal inquiry was being conducted on the matter. They will check whether it was human error or whether there is a problem in the process which can be improved.