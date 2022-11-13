Twitter Blue likely to be restored end of next week, says Elon Musk

Twitter Blue services, which include user authentication and ad-free articles, is likely to be restored in about a week, its owner Elon Musk has said in a tweet.

In a response to a tweet by Paul Jamil, founder at whatsmyserp, on when the Twitter Blue service will be back, Musk said, “Probably end of next week.”

Probably end of next week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

Twitter had suspended its Blue service after strong criticism over a fees charged for the service, which some miscreants used to impersonate entities and people and post false tweets.

Some companies such as weapons maker Lockheed Martin and pharma company Eli Lily lost billions in stocks after impersonators paid the $8 fee and bought the Blue tick, which sort of authenticated their account, and posted false tweets. The companies soon put out clarifications from their official accounts to falsify the false tweets and accounts.

Musk, who had bought Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, instituted an $8 fee for the blue service that the social media platform provides. However, it soon ran into trouble as impersonators paid and bought the Blue tick for original brands.

Those paying the $8 fee for Twitter Blue services also get ad-free articles from news and other websites, the option to edit tweets, choose themes, upload longer, higher quality videos, customised app icons, etc.