Tribal rights activist Stan Swamy, arrested in Elgaar Parishad case, dies

The priest, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, had suffered from Parkison’s and caught COVID while in jail

Jesuit priest Stan Swamy, an 84-year-old tribal rights activist who had been arrested in the Elgaar Parishad case last year, passed away on Monday. He had contracted COVID while in prison.

Swamy had been on ventilator as his health deteriorated early Sunday. His lawyers had moved the Bombay High Court on Monday morning, seeking an urgent hearing for a medical bail plea.

The tribal rights activist was admitted to the private hospital on May 29 from the Taloja prison following the HC’s order on a petition filed by him, seeking medical attention as he was then suffering from COVID-19 and Parkinson’s disease.

Advertisement

Dr Ian DSouza, director of the Holy Family Hospital in suburban Bandra, told the court that Swamy suffered a cardiac arrest early Sunday morning following which he was put on ventilator support. He (Swamy) did not recover and passed away this afternoon, the official told the court. The cause of the death is pulmonary infection, Parkinson’s disease and post-COVID complications, he said.

Also read: NIA disputes US firm’s report in Rona Wilson-Elgar Parishad case

Swamy’s counsel Mihir Desai said there was negligence on part of the Taloja prison authorities, who failed to provide immediate medical attention to the Jesuit priest. Swamy was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in October 2020 and had been in jail since then.

Bhima Koregaon case

Swamy had been in jail for nine months over alleged links to the Bhima Koregaon case. He was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and terror-related offences of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had charged him with helping the cause of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), a banned outfit, through various civil rights organisations he worked with.

In May, Swamy had tested positive for COVID after being shifted to a hospital, which was done on the Bombay High Court’s orders. On June 17, as his health deteriorated, the court ruled that he should stay in the hospital till July 5.

Civil society groups, citing his health concerns, have repeatedly called for Swamy’s release from jail.