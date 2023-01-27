Tirupathi temple board launches app for darshan booking

Dubbed as a "digital gateway for pilgrims", it will give information to devotees on services ranging from darshan and accommodation booking to donations. The app provides a wide array of features including real time updates on events and activities of the Tirumala temple

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy on Friday (January 27) formally launched a new mobile application, “Sri TT Devasthanams”, a pilgrim-friendly app that will enable devotees to get access to all the services in the Tirumala temple at a click.

Dubbed as a “digital gateway for pilgrims”, it will give information to devotees on services ranging from darshan and accommodation booking to donations. The app provides a wide array of features including real time updates on events and activities of the Tirumala temple.

According to the chairman, Subba Reddy, the special application jointly developed by TTD’s IT wing and Jio Platforms by employing cloud technology, will be a one-stop solution for devotees. The devotees can easily make bookings for arjitha seva, darshan tickets and accommodation, can access live programmes on SVBC and donate to e-hundi among other things, he added.

While TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy said that the app offers a lot of features, including real-time updates on events and activities of the Tirumala temple. The TTD and Jio team have been jointly working for the past two years to come up with a personalised pilgrim-friendly app that acts as a handbook for devotees, he said, according to news reports.

Explaining the salient features of the app, the Jio representatives said in a presentation that the app also gives easy access to ringtones, videos and wallpapers. Moreover, all of this can be accessed with an effortless payment experience.