Tirumala Balaji temple nets over Rs 1,450 cr as hundi collection in 2022

Considered as the world’s richest Hindu temple, the Lord Venkateswara Swamy shrine on the Tirumala hills in Tirupati has earned over Rs 1,450 crore in 2022 through offering (hundi collections) from devotees. This is much more than hundi collection of Rs 833.41 crore in 2021.

Addressing a press conference, Dharma Reddy, Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), said as many as 2.37 crore devotees visited the temple last year, which was again more than double as compared to 1.04 crore in 2021.

However, a senior official of the temple administration said the figures are not comparable as most part of the 2021 and beginning of 2022 were under COVID-19 restrictions.

The TTD official figures state that in December alone, the TTD got Rs 129.37 crore towards hundi collections and the number of devotees who visited the Lord Balaji temple stood at 20.25 lakh.

Over six lakh devotes visited the temple and offered Rs 39.40 crore in the Srivari Hundi till January 11 this year. The TTD sold 11.54 lakh Laddu Prasadam in 2022 as against 5.96 lakh in the previous year.

