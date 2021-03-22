World Water Day 2021: Every drop counts

The United Nations has designated March 22 as World Water Day. It celebrates water and raises awareness of the global water crisis

The theme of World Water Day 2021 is ‘valuing water’. The value of water is about much more than its economic value – water has enormous and complex value for our households, food, culture, health, education, economics and the integrity of our natural environment. If we overlook any of these values, we risk mismanaging this finite, irreplaceable resource.

United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Number. 6 is to ensure water and sanitation for all. Without a comprehensive understanding of water’s true, multidimensional value, we will be unable to safeguard this critical resource for the benefit of everyone.

PM launches ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the occasion to launch ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign virtually on the occasion of World Water Day. Modi noted that the awareness around Jal Shakti Mission is increasing. He expressed happiness that villagers are trying to save rainwater and educate others to promote efficient use of water.

The Prime Minister said water is more precious than money but there has been a lack in preserving water resources. He said the government is working towards water governance and water conservation, be it PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana, ‘Per Drop More Crop’ campaign or Namami Gange Mission.

The PM emphasised that if India manages rainwater better, it will reduce the country’s dependence on groundwater. Therefore, running campaigns like ‘Catch the Rain’, and being successful in it are very important. He said losses during droughts can be controlled if more water is saved during rains.

Interacting with Santosh, a sarpanch from Pune, Maharashtra, Modi stressed that sugarcane can grow through drip irrigation and sprinkles too. He said it will not only save water resources but also increase profits. Interacting with Vidya Ben from Gujarat, the Prime Minister said Adivasi people have always put their faith in water and treated it as a stream of development. He added that if country learns this faith from Adivasi people, water problems will be solved.

10 things to know about water

Only 1% of the earth’s water is available for drinking water. Two percent is frozen.

Showering and bathing are the largest indoor uses (27%) of water domestically.

It takes 3.3 acre feet of water to grow enough food for an average family for a year.

A leaky faucet can waste 400 litres of water a day.

One flush of the toilet uses about 14 litres of water (on average).

If you water your grass and trees more heavily, but less often, this saves water and builds stronger roots.

One inch of rainfall drops 26,000 litres of water on a 60 inch by 180 inch piece of land.

“Climate-resilient water supply and sanitation could save the lives of more than 360,000 infants every year”

“If we limit global warming to 1.5 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels, we could cut climate-induced water stress by up to 50 per cent”

“By 2040, global energy demand is projected to increase by over 25 per cent and water demand is expected to increase by more than 50 per cent”