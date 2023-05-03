‘The Kerala Story’: SC asks petitioners to approach HC

An advocate for one of the petitioners said a petition had been filed in the Kerala High Court against the movie and it was listed for hearing on May 5, the day when the film is scheduled to be released

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (May 3) refused to entertain pleas related to the movie “The Kerala Story”, and asked the petitioners to approach the jurisdictional high court.

The film is scheduled to be released on May 5.

The pleas, including the one which sought that a disclaimer should be added to the title of the film that it is a work of fiction, was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha.

“The reliefs which have been sought under Article 32 can well be pursued in appropriate proceedings before the high court under Article 226,” the bench said, adding, “We are not inclined to entertain the petition on that ground. We leave it open to the petitioners to move the appropriate high court.”

An advocate, appearing for one of the petitioners, said a petition had been filed in the Kerala High Court against the movie and it was listed for hearing on May 5, the day when the film is scheduled to be released pan India.

The bench observed, “Seasoned judges are manning the high court. They are aware of local circumstances. Why should we become a super (Article) 226 court?”.

It asked the petitioners to approach the high court, and said it could consider their request for early disposal of their pleas.

