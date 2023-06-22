The Deve Gowda interview: Why JD(S) won’t attend big Opposition meet in Patna

Opposition meet in Patna on June 23: Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch H D Deve Gowda underlines no other party except for the Congress can lead the anti-BJP front

Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday stated, in no uncertain terms, that the JD(S) will not participate the meeting of Opposition parties convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday.

In an interview with The Federal, Deve Gowda said, “The JD(S) has not taken any decision on joining the Opposition alliance. Currently, the party’s focus is on revitalisation. Our party leaders, particularly H D Kumaraswamy, the leader of JD(S) in the Legislative Assembly, are actively working to instill confidence among our cadre and leaders.”

Without mincing words, Deve Gowda said that except the Congress, no other regional party could lead the Opposition unity in the country under the present political situation. Excerpts from the interview:

Will the JD(S) participate in the meeting of Opposition leaders convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to build a potential anti-BJP and anti-Modi front?

You have to understand one thing. We have ties with the Left parties in Kerala, as the JD(S) is part of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) there. We don’t want to sever our relationship with Left parties in the country. At the same time, it is difficult to predict the outcome of the meeting being steered by Nitish Kumar. It is not the first time Nitish has attempted to knit Opposition unity. He has been making an effort in this direction for the past one decade. Like the previous attempts, the present one also faces new hurdles by the day. Many Opposition parties are keeping away from this meeting. For instance, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is reluctant to join. In this context, JD(S) has decided against participating in the meet.

But, last year, H D Kumaraswamy met Nitish Kumar in New Delhi and reportedly discussed forging an alliance.

Yes, true. Nitish Kumar met Kumaraswamy in New Delhi after breaking his ties with the BJP led-NDA alliance and returning to the Mahagathbandhan with the RJD. Nitish Kumar stressed the need to merge JD(S) with JD(U) for a kind revival of Janata parivar. We refused to accept his proposal after consulting JD(S) workers and leaders, who wanted to guard the identity of our party. This is also another reason for not supporting Nitish Kumar’s endeavour and the situation it appears is not ripe now.

Your statement “situation is not ripe” sounds loaded.

The JD(S) had a bitter experience during the run-up to the recent Assembly polls in Karnataka. The BJP campaigned that every vote given to the JD(S) will weaken Karnataka. The treatment of Congress is no different. Congress asked the minority community against voting the JD(S). Both the national parties treated regional parties with contempt. Following the outcome of the polls, party leaders decided against not having any kind of alliance with any national party. We are busy infusing confidence among the cadre and leaders.

Has Nitish Kumar invited JD(S) leadership to participate in the Patna meeting?

Yes, of course. Nitish Kumar called me two months ago and requested to send the JD(S) top leader to attend the Opposition meeting. He sent state JD(U) president Kushwaha to hold talks with the JD(S). I reiterated my stand of not merging the JD(S) with the JD(U) in the meeting. However, I am sympathetic about his perseverance in forging the Opposition unity.

You were at the forefront of forging the Third Front. A non-Congress, non-BJP alternative was your wish. It appears you are slowly withdrawing.

I am keenly watching the political developments in the country. I am deeply upset with the treatment meted out to Jammu and Kashmir by the Union government. I expressed my sympathy to Farooq Abdullah when he met me recently. There are significant developments in the NCP led by Sharad Pawar. Whether it is right or wrong, the Enforcement Directorate arrested DMK leader V Senthil Balaji. Rahul Gandhi’s statements, both inside and outside the country, have affected the Congress party to a larger extent. But I am not in a position to react because of my health condition. I am now 91 and cannot walk freely like earlier.

Earlier, in one of your interviews, you asked the Congress to set its house right. Have you observed any change in the Congress?

Of course. I am very happy and every Kannadiga is proud of Mallikarjun Kharge becoming the Congress president. But national politics is a different ball game altogether. I watched that from close quarters. But I am certain that no regional party can lead the Opposition front. An alternative front could be possible only under the leadership of the Congress. At the same time, it is not right on my part to speak about the internal affairs of the Congress.

Your statement asking to ‘show one party that has not tied up with the BJP’ sent mixed signals.

I spoke facts. The DMK supported the BJP for six years, whether directly or indirectly. Likewise, several parties in different states have joined hands with the BJP. Several leaders of the Congress are involved with the BJP. This was evident in the recently concluded Assembly polls. What is there to hide? It is not right to talk about ‘morality’ in politics now. Both national parties, Congress and the BJP, have practised opportunistic politics. They have used regional parties to climb the ladder of power and discarded the ladder later.

What was the reason for the speculation behind the BJP-JD(S) pact for the Lok Sabha elections?

My participation in the inauguration of the New Parliament House, while 20 Opposition parties boycotted the inauguration function, is the main reason, I suppose. Some Opposition leaders wrote to me asking not to participate in the function. But I did not honour their request. I used my discretion of being in politics for more than 60 years. I have not attended the inauguration of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office. I have participated in a function organised to open a democratic structure to provide more space for MPs.

You always stood for secular values in your entire political career and your party itself is Janata Dal(Secular). Will you stand by secular values in the future too?

No one can question my belief and commitment to secular democracy. But my moot question is who is responsible for the growth of BJP in the country, especially in Karnataka? Has anybody answered my question? Who brought down the coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy in 2018?

It is being perceived in political circles that the JD(S) has adopted a ‘wait-and-watch’ policy and will take the final call based on the political situation.

There is no question of a wait-and-watch policy. Our only aim is to strengthen the party for the coming polls to local bodies and Lok Sabha. The strength of the JD(S) is cadre and the need of the hour is to lift the confidence of leaders and workers.