Tharoor mocks PM’s ‘na khaunga na khane dunga’ slogan, ‘guess he was talking about beef!’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared a list of leaders accused of corruption, who are currently affiliated with BJP or its allies, and expressed his curiosity about the meaning of the slogan 'na khaunga na khane dunga'

On Tuesday (February 28), Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘na khaunga na khane dunga’ slogan, which was aimed at taking on corruption.

Tharoor shared a list of leaders who were accused of corruption before joining the BJP and expressed his long-standing confusion about the meaning of the slogan. He said in his tweet that he had always wondered about the meaning of the slogan and added that he guessed that he was talking about beef!

Shashi Tharoor then presented a roster of eight politicians, which includes Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who are affiliated with the BJP or its allies and are accused of corruption. The remaining names on the list are: Suvendu Adhikari, Bhavna Gawli, Yashwant Jadhav, Yamini Jadhav, Pratap Sarnaik, and Narayan Rane.

This is going around, so sharing as received. Always wondered about the meaning of न खाऊँगा न खाने दूँगा. I guess he was only talking about beef! pic.twitter.com/oggXdXX8Ac — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 28, 2023

Advertisement

The tweet said Narayan Rane, who entered politics with Shiv Sena before switching to Congress, was accused of involvement in money laundering and land scams. In 2017, he founded his own political party and eventually merged it with the BJP in 2019.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, on the other hand, was embroiled in a corruption scandal related to the Louis Berger case, which involved the alleged mishandling of water supply in Guwahati. The BJP previously ran a campaign against Sarma, branding him a primary suspect, before eventually admitting him into the party in 2015.

Also Read: AI can help India become developed nation by 2047: Modi

Tharoor’s recent tweet regarding the list of leaders affiliated with the BJP and its allies, has come amid Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), over allegations of irregularities in the liquor excise policy case.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, also inquired about the ‘na khaunga na khane dunga’ slogan used by the BJP. Kharge requested a joint parliamentary committee investigation into accusations against the Adani Group.

Also Read: With Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi has taken the Congress left of centre

Kharge referred to a statement made by the Prime Minister in 2014, in which he used the phrase ‘na khaunga, na khane dunga’. Kharge questioned whether this statement was merely a political slogan without any real substance.