Telangana Congress leader quits party, blames Rahul for Congress downfall

In a major setback, yet another senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP MA Khan has quit the party’s primary membership on Saturday (August 27) blaming Rahul Gandhi for having caused the downfall of Congress with his actions.

Saying that things started to “go downhill” after Rahul Gandhi was appointed vice president of the party committee, Khan, a veteran politician from Telangana, also said that the Congress scion does not know how to behave with seniors.

Khan told that the media that he has resigned from Congress. “Things started going downhill after Rahul Gandhi handled the post of VP of the party committee,” he said, adding that Rahul has “a different thought process of his own, which doesn’t match with any member, from block level to booth level.”

“The result of this led to the downfall of Congress,” he pointed out. It has reached a point that even veteran members of the party… who strengthened the party for decades, are now leaving, he said. “He (Rahul) doesn’t know how to behave with senior members,” he added.

Many top leaders are resigning from the grand old party, which is a blow to the party before the upcoming Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls this year, and the general elections in two year’s time.

Earlier on Friday, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from all positions in the Congress party, including primary membership, in a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Hours after Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned with a heavy heart, Congress leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, including former J&K minister RS Chib quit the Congress in support of Azad.

When former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill quit the party the reason he gave is that the the decision-making of the grand-old party is not in consonance with the ground reality and public interest but is influenced by sycophancy. Several prominent Congress veterans such as Kapil Sibal, Sunil Jakhar, RPN Singh, Ashwani Kumar have all quit the party.

Meanwhile, the Congress is going ahead with its 148-day ‘Bharat Jodo’ march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, with party leader Rahul Gandhi at the helm. However, the party itself is finding it hard to keep its flock together.