TCS best place to work in India followed by Amazon, Morgan Stanley: LinkedIn report

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been ranked the best among 25 workplaces in India in a report published by LinkedIn.

The second and third best work spaces are Amazon and Morgan Stanley respectively.

The report has been prepared keeping in mind “eight pillars that have been shown to lead to career progression such as the ability to advance.” These criteria are the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background and employee presence.

Companies such as Dream 11 and Games24X7 are among 17 which have figured in the list of 25 workplaces for the first time. Zepto, which was on LinkedIn’s Top Startup list of the year, has also grabbed the 16th place on the list.

“In this uncertain environment, professionals are looking for guidance on the companies to work for that offer career growth and will set them up for long-term success. The 2023 list is filled with actionable insights and resources to help professionals at all levels discover job opportunities,” IANS quoted Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn’s Career Expert and India Managing Editor as saying.

The list saw firms working in the financial services sector, oil and gas, professional services, manufacturing and gaming replacing the tech sector as conducive workplaces this year.

As many as 10 of the 25 companies are from financial, banking or fintech companies like Macquarie Group, HDFC Bank, Mastercard and Yubi.

According to the report, while companies in the technology sector want candidates to be equipped with skillsets like Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, electronics, software testing and computer security, firms in the finance sector want their recruits to be adept in commercial banking, financial accounting and growth strategies.

Similarly EduTech companies want candidates with skills like Partner Development and Insides Sales.

The report said the top 25 companies are ready to invest in job functions like engineering, consulting, product management, business development, sales, customer success, design, finance and operations.

