In next 4 years, TCS employees will spend only 25% time in office

IT giant TCS doesn’t want its employees to spend more than 25% of their time at workplace. In preparation to launch its mega employee plan from the year 2025, the company asked all its employees to report to their base offices on Monday (November 15) and start working on the ’25/25′ model.

“Under the new model, by 2025, no more than 25 per cent of our employees will need to work from the office at any given point, and will not need to spend more than 25 per cent of their time in office,” a TCS spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“At present, we have about 5 per cent of our associates working from offices. Towards the end of CY’21 (calendar year 2021), we will encourage our associates to return to offices, at least initially, before we switch to the 25/25 model,” the spokesperson said.

The company believes that hybrid models of work is the future and both the physical office and remote working will play an integral part in the process.

In September, TCS Executive Vice-President Milind Lakkad had said that about 70% of TCS employees were fully vaccinated and over 95% had received at least one dose. “So we plan to gradually get our workforce back in the office by the end of this year,” he said.

TCS’ Safe Workplace initiative looks at the post-pandemic scenario to draw a comprehensive plan for safety, security and basic health needs of employees. .

The Safe Workplace plan lays emphasis on workplace safety that employees can trust, besides putting the responsibility on the organisation to monitor their return-to-work readiness in real-time, supported by data-driven decisions.