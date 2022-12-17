Tawang clash: Congress’ 7 questions to PM Modi on China after BJP attacks Rahul

“Don’t deflect, distract and divert by getting your drum beaters to attack a man who has walked 20-25 kms a day, listening to the pain, hope and aspirations of the people of India for the past 100 days. Jawaab Do, Pradhan Mantri,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

The BJP launched a fierce attack on Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (December 17) for his remark that Chinese soldiers are beating up Indian Army personnel in Arunachal Pradesh and said the Congress should immediately expel him from the party.

The Congress hit back by asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi seven questions that “nation wants to know” on China.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said if Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is not “remote-controlled” and if the opposition party stands with the country, then Rahul should be expelled for his comments, which “belittle” India and break the morale of its armed forces.

What Rahul said

At a press conference in Jaipur on Friday during his “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, Rahul claimed that China is preparing for war and accused the government of trying to “ignore” the threat, saying it is “asleep” and not ready to accept the situation.

In an apparent reference to a recent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh, he said Indian jawans in the region are being “beaten up”.

“I can see the threat of China very clearly. I have been clear on this for the last two-three years, but the government is trying to hide it and ignore it. This threat can neither be hidden nor ignored. Their (China’s) full offensive preparation is going on… the Indian government is asleep,” Rahul said, referring to conflicts on the borders of Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

“The government does not want to listen to this but their (China’s) preparation is on. The preparation is for war. It is not for incursion, but for war. If you look at their weapon pattern, what they are doing — they are preparing for war. Our government hides this and is not able to accept it,” the former Congress chief said.

Bhatia told reporters that if the Congress does not act against Rahul, its former president who continues to be seen as its main driving force, it will mean that his statement is reflective of the opposition party’s mindset.

The Congress has become less of a political party and more of a den of anti-India activities, the BJP leader alleged.

‘Huge embarrassment’

Earlier in the day, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a video of Rahul’s remarks and also some reactions from Indian citizens who said the Congress leader was wrong.

“Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting Indian Army but damaging nation’s image. He is not only a problem for the Congress Party but he has also become a huge embarrassment the country. We are proud of our Armed Forces,” Rijiju wrote along with the video.

In another tweet, Rijiju shared a picture of himself with Army personnel and said Tawang is “fully secured now”.

“Yangtse area in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh is fully secured now due to adequate deployment of the brave jawans of Indian Army,” he said in the tweet. “This is an amazing sight located just below Yangtse. It’s known as Chumi Gyatse, 108 Holy Water Falls which originates from in-between the high mountains, considered the blessings of Guru Padmasambhava.”

Congress attacks Rijiju over ‘old’ image

Responding to this tweet, senior Congress leader and party’s general secretary Jairam Ramesh hit out at Rijiju for sharing a “three-year-old” image. “SAME picture was put out 3 years ago if I recall,” he wrote.

“Shameless Distorian,” he added in another tweet while sharing a screenshot of Rijiju’s 2019 tweet that had the same image.

Also, Ramesh tweeted seven questions asking for answers from PM Modi. “Don’t deflect, distract and divert by getting your drum beaters to attack a man who has walked 20-25 kms a day, listening to the pain, hope and aspirations of the people of India for the past 100 days. Jawaab Do, Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi,” he said.

Don’t deflect, distract and divert by getting your drum beaters to attack a man who has walked 20-25 kms a day, listening to the pain, hope and aspirations of the people of India for the past 100 days. Jawaab Do, Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/K2lVvWVv60 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 17, 2022

‘This is new India’

On Friday, taking a dig at Rahul, BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said, “Rahul Gandhi feels there should be proximity with China. Now he has developed so much proximity that he knows what China will do.”

“In his yatra, Rahul Gandhi has made comments about Indian security and border areas to create misconceptions in the country and demoralise Indian soldiers. This is not India of his great grandfather (Jawaharlal) Nehru, who lost 37,000 square kilometres to China while sleeping.” “This is Modi’s India, this is new India. Now if anyone raises eye against the country he gets befitting reply,” Rathore told a news conference in Delhi.

BJP’s IT department head Amit Malviya said every proud Indian has seen videos of Indian soldiers thrashing their Chinese counterparts, except Gandhi, who continues to doubt their valour just because he “signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chinese, his family enjoyed Chinese hospitality and received funds in RG Foundation.

SAME picture was put out 3 years ago if I recall https://t.co/E35mhEVmkd — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 17, 2022

Yangtse area in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh is fully secured now due to adequate deployment of the brave jawans of Indian Army. pic.twitter.com/PVrW7usMyn — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 17, 2022



(With agency inputs)