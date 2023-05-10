Supreme Court to hear Bengal’s ban on ‘The Kerala Story’ on May 12

Senior advocate Harish Salve said the petition challenges the ban in West Bengal and the "de-facto" ban in Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (May 10) agreed to hear on May 12 a plea by the producers of the controversial multilingual film, ‘The Kerala Story’, against the ban on its screening by the West Bengal government.

Senior advocate Harish Salve pleaded for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha.

He said the petition challenges the ban in West Bengal and the “de-facto” ban in Tamil Nadu.

The bench said it had on Tuesday posted for May 15 a separate plea against the Kerala High Court order refusing to stay the release of the film. A fresh plea would also be heard that day.

However, the judges agreed to bring forward the request for hearing on May 12 after Salve said: “We are losing money every day.”

The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma was released in cinemas on May 5.

