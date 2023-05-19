Supreme Court gets two new judges, strength rises to sanctioned 34

However, this luxury will be shortlived as Friday is the last working day for 3 judges set to retire in June

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday administered the oath of office to two new judges of the Supreme Court: Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and senior advocate KV Viswanathan.

This takes the number of judges in the Supreme Court to its sanctioned strength of 34. However, this luxury will be shortlived as Friday is the last working day for three judges set to retire in June.

Also read: Five new judges sworn in at Supreme Court, taking strength to 32

They are Justice KM Joseph, Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice V Ramasubramanian who will demit office during the summer vacation which will run from May 22 to July 2.

Advertisement

Justice Viswanathan will become the Chief Justice of India upon the retirement of Justice JB Pardiwala on August 11, 2030 and hold the post till May 25, 2031.

The warrant of appointments of Justice Mishra and Justice Viswanathan as apex court judges was issued from the office of President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. Their appointments were announced by new Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Twitter.

(With Agency inputs)