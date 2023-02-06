Five new judges sworn in at Supreme Court, taking strength to 32

CJI Chandrachud administers oath of office to five judges; SC now two judges short of full strength

Five new judges have been appointed at the Supreme Court, taking the total number of judges in the apex court to 32.

Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, on Monday (February 6) administered oath of office to the five new judges — Justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, PV Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Manoj Misra. The swearing-in ceremony was held in the Supreme Court premises.

The total number of judges in the apex court is now 32, two short of the full strength. Their names were recommended for elevation to apex court judges by the Supreme Court Collegium on December 13, 2022.

