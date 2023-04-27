Sudan situation highly volatile; focus is to ensure safety of Indians: Official

Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra stated that India has been in contact with all relevant parties in Sudan to facilitate the safe evacuation of Indians from areas affected by the conflict

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Thursday (April 27), remarked that the security situation in Sudan continues to be extremely intricate and unstable. He also stated that India’s primary objective has been to guarantee the safety and protection of Indian citizens in the region.

At a media briefing, he said India has been in touch with all the concerned sides in Sudan with a focus on taking out Indians from the conflict zones.

Also Read: Operation Kaveri: 670 Indians evacuated from Sudan; first batch of 360 passengers reaches Delhi

“Our focus has been to take out the Indians from the conflict zones to safer areas as soon as possible and then to bring them back home,” the foreign secretary said.

Referring to India’s evacuation mission Operation Kaveri, he said 360 Indians have been brought back home and another batch of 246 are reaching India soon.

At present, he said around 320 Indians are in Port Sudan and they are being taken to Saudi city of Jeddah.

(With agency inputs)