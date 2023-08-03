Speaker custodian, want him in Chair: Adhir urges Om Birla to return to LS

Birla, miffed at the frequent disruptions, skipped the House proceedings for the second consecutive day

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday (August 3) urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to return to the Chair after the latter stayed away from House proceedings for the second consecutive day in protest against frequent disruptions.

As soon as the Lok Sabha convened for the day, Chowdhury described Birla as the “custodian” of the House and said the members want him to return to the Chair.

“When the House convenes, we wish to see the Speaker in the Chair. It is our demand that the Speaker return to the Chair. The entire House likes the Speaker,” Chowdhury said as BJP leader Rajendra Agarwal presided over the Question Hour.

“Sir, please urge the Speaker to return to the chair. Whatever the differences, we will resolve them. The Speaker is our custodian, we will air our views before him whether he likes it or not,” the Congress leader said.

Agarwal said the message will be conveyed to the Speaker in the right manner.

After the House adjourned, Chowdhury along with other opposition leaders called on the Speaker and assured him of their cooperation in the conduct of business of the Lok Sabha.

Others who met the Speaker in his chamber and assured him of their cooperation in upholding the dignity of the House were Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Ray, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, NCP leader Supriya Sule, DMK leader Kanimozhi and RSP member N K Premachandran.

Birla was upset at the repeated disruptions in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (August 1) when some members tore papers and threw them at the Chair when the House had taken up legislative business.

(With inputs from agencies)