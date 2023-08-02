I can’t direct PM Modi to come to Parliament to speak, says Dhankhar

Dhankar said it is the prerogative of the PM to come to the Parliament if he wants and the Chair cannot direct him to do the same

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday (August 2) made it clear that he cannot ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come to Parliament to make a statement on Manipur.

“I had in categorical terms indicated very firmly on a proper constitutional premise and precedent that from this Chair I will be violating my oath if I impart a directive for the presence of the prime minister. That has never been done,” Dhankhar said.

Opposition leaders who have been demanding a discussion on the ethnic violence in the northeastern state walked out of the House after Dhankhar’s statement.

The Opposition wants a discussion on Manipur under Rule 267 which allows for suspension of the listed business for the day to discuss an issue suggested by a member.

Rule 267

Earlier, Dhankhar said he had received 58 notices under Rule 267 demanding a discussion on the unrest in Manipur.

But he did not accept the notices saying they were not in order.

Amid sloganeering by opposition members, Dhankhar asked Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to speak.

Kharge said he has given eight points in his notice underlining why the discussion on Manipur should be held under Rule 267 and why Modi should make a statement in the House.

Dhankhar remarked that the floor was given to the leader of opposition but he did not utilise the opportunity “wholesomely”.

This led to another round of protest by the opposition demanding the prime minister’s presence in the House.

Can’t order PM

“If the Prime Minister wants to come, like everyone else, it is his prerogative. From this Chair a directive of this nature, which has never been issued, will not be issued,” Dhankhar said.

“You are not being well advised. You have legal luminaries on your side. Find out from them. They will help you out that under the constitution and the prescription there under, I cannot give that direction. I shall not,” he added.

Amid the din, as the Chair went ahead with the scheduled Zero Hour, the opposition trooped out of the House.

Dhankhar also clarified that the time allocated for a short-duration discussion on Manipur under Rule 176 was not limited to two-and-half hours and that there was no time limit.

(With inputs from agencies)