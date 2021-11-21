South India to see decrease in rainfall activity, says forecast

The northeast monsoon has battered South India for the past two weeks and killed dozens of people in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka

The northeast monsoon has battered South India for the past two weeks and killed dozens of people in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall in Karnataka and Telangana this week, but in other southern states the rainfall activity might recede from Sunday. “Decrease in rainfall activity over south peninsular India from today for next 3-4 days,” IMD said in a statement.

Karnataka

The IMD has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall over Bengaluru till Tuesday, November 23. According to the agency, widespread rainfall would occur in the rest of the state with isolated heavy rains likely over South and North Interior Karnataka, Malnad and Coastal Karnataka regions on Sunday. Widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi in the coastal region, it added.

Telangana

Advertisement

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely at a few places in the next 48 hours. As per Dr Nagarathna, director at Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, skies will be cloudy for the next 24 hours. Surface winds are likely to be easterlies/south-easterlies with wind speeds around 10kph-15kph.

Also read: IMD warns of flash floods in Andhra, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, at least 25 people were killed and 17 reported missing in rain-related incidents in Kadapa and Anantapuramu districts. More than 30 people have washed away along the Cheyyeru River course, where water from the Annamayya medium irrigation project gushed in. Situation in Tirupati town remains grim. In Kadiri town in Anantapuramu district, a building under construction collapsed and fell on an adjoining one, killing at least five people, including two children.

Tamil Nadu

Parts of Villupuram and Cuddalore districts suffered inundation after the Thenpennai River was in spate. Around 18,500 hectares of farmlands were submerged in Villupuram. In the last 24 hours, three people have been killed in Krishnagiri and Tiruvannamalai districts.

Kerala

In Kerala, though heavy rains lashed several parts of Pathanamthitta district, posing a threat to Sabarimala pilgrimage on Saturday, devotees were permitted to trek the hills again in batches. Collector Divya S Iyer granted permission to allow the devotees stranded in Nilackal to trek to Sabarimala hills and offer prayers at the shrine in a phased manner.

Puducherry

The Union Territory was pounded by heavy rains after a respite on Friday. Chief Minister N Rangasamy said the government was seeking interim relief from the Centre.