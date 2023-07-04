Some countries offer shelter to terrorists, SCO should condemn them: Modi

With Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif listening, Modi said there is a need for decisive action against terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said some countries “use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of their policy and offer safe haven to terrorists” while urging Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries to condemn it.

In his opening remarks at the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Modi said, “Terrorism is a threat to regional and global peace. We will have to fight against terrorism…Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of their policies and give shelter to terrorists. SCO should not hesitate to criticise such countries. SCO countries should condemn it. There should be no double standards on terrorism.”

The prime minister, however, didn’t name any country. With Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening, Modi said there is a need for decisive action to deal with terrorism.

Fight against terror



“We have to fight together against terrorism that may be in any form and any manifestation,” Modi said. India’s concerns and expectations regarding Afghanistan are similar to those of most SCO countries, he said. The prime minister said the SCO has emerged as a key platform for peace, prosperity and development for Eurasia.

The summit was joined by Chinese President Xi Jinping, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Sharif and other leaders of the SCO nations. Terrorism has become a threat to regional and global peace, Modi said, calling for expanding mutual cooperation to deal with terror financing as well.

“We do not see the SCO as an extended neighbourhood, but rather as an extended family. Security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and environmental protection are the pillars of our vision for SCO,” Modi said.

Major challenge



Dwelling on other key issues, Modi said food, fuel and fertiliser crisis is a big challenge for all the countries in the world surrounded by controversies, tensions and epidemics and there must be united efforts to deal with it.

India’s thousands of years old cultural and people-to-people ties with this region (Eurasia) are living testimony to our shared heritage, he said. “As chair of the SCO, India has made sustained efforts to take our multifaceted cooperation to new heights,” he added.

He also said that India supports the proposal of reform and modernisation of the SCO. “I am happy that Iran is going to join the SCO family as a new member,” he added.

