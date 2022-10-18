Six in 10 people say dog attacks common in their area: Survey

Fifty six per cent of respondents said attacks by stray dogs were common in their area while 31 per cent said they had witnessed pet dog attacks, the survey conducted by LocalCircles found

At least six in 10 people say stray or pet dog attacks are common in their area, a pan-India survey has found.

In the survey, conducted by LocalCircles, 56 per cent respondents said attacks by stray dogs were common in their area while 31 per cent said they had witnessed pet dog attacks.

Also read: ‘Kerala has become dog’s own country’: SC takes up stray dog menace issue

The survey was conducted across 303 districts in India and incorporated the responses of over 31,000 people. Around 10,000 respondents were from Delhi NCR including Noida and Gurugram, LocalCircles founder Sachin Taparia said.

Advertisement

Only 32 per cent of the respondents said most pet owner train and restrain their dogs. Only one in 10 respondents credited their local municipal corporation for effective handling stray and pet dog management, the survey found.

Taparia said 66 per cent of the respondents in the survey were men while 34 per cent were women.

Further, 47 per cent of the respondents were from tier 1, 36 per cent from tier 2 and 17 per cent from tier 3, 4 and rural districts, Taparia said.

Also read: Thick human population, poor pet culture feed Kerala’s stray dog menace

“The survey was commissioned on August 1 and completed on October 17 itself when the news broke out of a dog mauling an infant to death in Noida,” Taparia said.

Incidents of dog bites in the country have risen significantly in recent months. A seven-month-old child was mauled to death by a stray dog inside a group housing society in Noida on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)