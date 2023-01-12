Situation along India-China border ‘unpredictable’: Army chief

The Army chief said both sides have been able to resolve five of the seven issues that were on the table.

The situation along the India-China border is stable but “unpredictable”, Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande said on Thursday (January 12).

Indian troops were adequately deployed to deal with any contingency, he told the media here on the occasion of Army Day.

Gen Pande said the troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) have been able to maintain a robust posture to defeat “any evil design of the adversary in a firm and resolute manner”.

“The situation is stable and under control but unpredictable.”

The General said that adequate deployment of troops has been made along the LAC to deal with any challenge.

Resolving border issues

The Army chief said both sides have been able to resolve five of the seven issues that were on the table.

“We continue to talk both at the military and diplomatic levels,” he said.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir, he said the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan agreed to in February 2021 was holding well.

At the same time, cross-border support for terrorism and terror infrastructure remained, he said.

The Army chief said a proposal to induct women personnel into artillery units has been sent to the government.