Tawang clash: India held ‘frank, in-depth’ talks with China, says MEA

India and China held a round of high-level military talks on December 20, according to a joint statement. The talks were frank and in-depth, and the focus was on the resolution of remaining issues, it added. Both sides agreed to maintain stability on ground.

The 17th round of India-China core commander level meeting was held at Chushul Moldo on the Chinese side on Tuesday. The two sides exchanged views along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the western sector, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

At a media briefing, Bagchi said the two sides are keen to maintain security and stability on the ground in the western sector. They also wish to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels, and work out a mutually accepted resolution, he added.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, the first such incident since the deadly clash between the two neighbours in June 2020 in Ladakh’s Galwan area.