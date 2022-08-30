Sisodia gives himself clean chit after CBI raids his bank locker; targets PM Modi

“I am happy that the Prime Minister got my home raided, my locker searched, but nothing was found,” Manish Sisodia told mediapersons

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday claimed that his family got a “clean chit” in the raids in connection with the liquor policy case and that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials found “nothing” at his home and in his bank locker.

Sisodia, whose locker at a Ghaziabad bank was examined by the central agency’s officials on Tuesday, said this in his interaction with the media after the raid.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sisodia said: “The locker has jewellery worth about Rs 70,000 belonging to my children and wife. I am happy that the Prime Minister got my home raided, my locker searched, but nothing was found. My family and I have got a clean chit in all the raids ordered by the Prime Minister,” he said.

‘CBI officials behaved decently’

The CBI officials behaved decently during the raids, he said, adding, “even they know nothing will be found. But they are under pressure by the Prime Minister to find something to put me in jail for a few months.”

A day before the raid, Sisodia had said that “nothing will be found” in his locker. “Tomorrow, CBI will raid our bank locker. Nothing was found in the 14-hour raid at my house on August 19. Nothing will be found in the locker either. Welcome to CBI. My family and I will fully cooperate in the investigation,” he tweeted in Hindi on Monday.

Sisodia, who also handles Delhi government’s excise portfolio, is among the 15 accused named in the FIR filed by the CBI in the liquor policy case.

The liquor policy imbroglio

The CBI has contended that the new policy was introduced without the permission of Delhi’s then Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. It also says many ineligible vendors were awarded licences by the Delhi government in exchange for bribes. The policy, introduced in November last year, was withdrawn eight months later amid allegations of corruption.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rejected all allegations and said the policy it was implemented with complete transparency. “These people are not concerned about the scam. Their worry is Arvind Kejriwal, who is loved by the masses and has emerged as a national option,” Sisodia had said following the raids at him home about two weeks ago.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while seeking a confidence vote in the assembly on Monday had launched an all-out attack against the BJP, saying the BJP was using taxpayers’ money to bribe legislators and topple elected state governments led by opposition parties.