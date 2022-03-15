SC stays Centre’s order banning telecast of Malayalam channel MediaOne

The SC has asked the Centre to file a detailed counter affidavit by March 26 on the appeals filed by the channel against the High Court order

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed till further orders the January 31 order of the Centre banning telecast of Malayalam news channel MediaOne on security grounds.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath said that the news and current affairs channel will continue its operations as it was operating prior to the ban of the telecast.

The bench left the question open on whether the content of files on the basis of which the ban order was passed be given to the channel to enable it to defend itself.

The top court asked the Centre to file a detailed counter affidavit by March 26 on the appeals filed by the channel against the High Court order.

On March 10, the top court had sought a response from the Centre on the channels plea of against the Kerala High Court order upholding the Centre’s decision to ban its telecast on security grounds.

