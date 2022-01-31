Will fight legally, says Malayalam TV channel MediaOne after Centre’s ban

Editor Pramod Raman appeared on air and said the ‘government has not been forthcoming with details’ behind revoking the channel's licence.

Malayalam television channel MediaOne stopped transmission by 1.30 pm on Monday, with Editor Pramod Raman appearing on air and announcing that the Information and Broadcasting Ministry had imposed a ban on the channel.

Raman’s video statement said: “Dear audience, the telecast of MediaOne channel has once again been disallowed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, citing security reasons. The government has not been forthcoming with the details.”

He also said the channel would hopefully come back soon after taking legal measures.

“This is quite unexpected, we are clueless. To the best of our knowledge, there was no complaint against the channel,” Raman told The Federal.

According to him, the regular process of renewing the licence was going on since September 2021. “That is a regular procedure, On January 5, we received a show-cause notice from the ministry to cite reasons for not revoking our licence. We submitted that there was no reason to revoke the same and requested renewal. We received no communication after that until today, when we were informed that the licence cannot be renewed because of ‘security reasons’,” the editor said.

“Security clearance is based on the security parameters set by Home Ministry. The Ministry of Home Affairs has denied the security clearance and hence the channel cannot be allowed to operate,” a letter from the ministry stated.

“We have not been given any other detail. We will fight this out legally,” Pramod said.

This is the second time MediaOne, owned by Madhyamam Broadcasting which is part of the Madhyamam Group of Companies, has been banned. In March 2020, the channel was temporarily prohibited from telecasting for allegedly violating the norms set by the ministry during coverage of the anti-CAA protests in Delhi and the riots that followed. The ban was revoked after the Centre faced widespread criticism.

Another channel, Asianet, was also banned for the same reason.

According to MediaOne, no such specific coverage or any incident has been cited by the Centre for the ban this time.