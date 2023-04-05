SC rejects Opposition plea alleging misuse of CBI, ED

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala cautioned that establishing universal guidelines without considering the specifics of a case would be risky.

On Wednesday (April 5), a Supreme Court bench dismissed a petition filed by 14 parties, headed by the Congress, which accused central investigative agencies of unjustly targeting opposition leaders and requested guidelines for the future.

An SC bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala said that laying down general guidelines without having relation to facts of a case will be dangerous.

Sensing the disinclination on the part of the top court in entertaining the plea, senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the political parties, sought permission to withdraw the petition.

Learned counsel seeks permission to withdraw the plea at this stage. The petition is accordingly dismissed as withdrawn; the bench ordered.

You please come back to us when you have an individual criminal case or group of cases, the bench said.

The plea alleged an alarming rise in the use of coercive criminal processes against opposition political leaders and other citizens exercising their fundamental right to dissent.

Besides the Congress, the parties that are part of the joint move are the DMK, RJD, BRS, Trinamool Congress, AAP, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), JMM, JD(U), CPI(M), CPI, Samajwadi Party and the J-K National Conference.