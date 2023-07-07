SC denies plea to protect complainants, witnesses in workplace harassment cases

The bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha, observed that the Supreme Court had previously declined to intervene in a similar request back in 2020.

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea on Friday (July 7), that sought directions to safeguard complainants and witnesses in workplace sexual harassment cases against victimisation or retaliation by the accused individuals or organisations implicated in the matter.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha noted that the top court had in 2020 refused to interfere with a similar prayer.

The top court said the petitioner should give specific examples to support her case.

“This court, by its order dated January 6, 2020, had not interfered with the Delhi High Court dismissing a PIL for the same prayer. The petitioner stated that she made a representation to authorities with a reminder. We leave it open to the petitioner to approach the authorities with a representation so that a decision can be taken if the grievance needs to be looked into. Let the grievance be looked at an appropriate level,” the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by legal professional Sunita Thawani seeking directions for protection of witnesses and complainants in cases of sexual harassment at the workplace.

(With agency inputs)