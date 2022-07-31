Sacked Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee says it’s “not my money”

Besides cash, the ED officials had found a huge amount of foreign exchange, gold and records of various premises of the individuals involved in the scam

Days after cash and kilos of gold were seized from his aide Arpita Mukherjee’s homes in Kolkata, sacked Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee has claimed the money did not belong to him.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized around Rs 50 crore cash from two homes belonging to Mukherjee during raids in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment of teachers. Both Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested earlier this month.

Also read: ED gets 10-day custody of Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, aide

Chatterjee for check-up

Advertisement

The former minister, now suspended by his party, was surrounded by reporters when he was brought to a central government-run hospital in Kolkata for a check-up.

Responding to a question if anyone is conspiring against him, the former minister replied that they will get to know everything “when the time comes”.

“It’s not my money,” he replied to questions on the recovery of cash made from Mukherjee’s homes.

Forex, gold seized

Besides cash, the ED officials also found a huge amount of foreign exchange, gold, and records of various premises of the individuals involved in the scam.

Mukherjee, it is learnt, has told investigators that the cash mountains were kickbacks received for transfers and for helping colleges get recognition.

The BJP has alleged that chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee was also involved in the alleged irregularities. The Trinamool, which had initially come out in Chatterjee’s defence and accused the Centre of misusing probe agencies, later tweaked its stand and sacked Chatterjee as minister.

Also read: Partha Chatterjee sacked from Bengal cabinet, suspended from Trinamool