Rewrite history, who’s stopping us from correcting distortions?: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah asked historians and researchers to rewrite history in the Indian context, and said the government will support them in their efforts.

At a function organised by the Assam government in Delhi, Shah said as a student of history he hears that our country’s history has not been presented properly and is distorted. “Maybe that is correct, but now we need to correct this,” he pointed out.

The time has come to revisit the course of history for the larger benefit of people, he stressed. Further, he asked, who is stopping us from presenting history properly and in a glorious manner? “Come forward, do research and rewrite history. This is how we can inspire future generations too,” he said.

He was speaking at day 2 of a three-day celebration at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi marking the 400th birth anniversary of legendary war hero Lachit Borphukan, a 17th century Ahom general. To honour the famous warrior, November 24 is observed as Lachit Diwas.

Shah urged historians and students of history to identify 30 great empires in Indian history and 300 warriors who showed exemplary valour to protect the motherland and to write extensively about them. He also assured them that the government will support their research efforts.

After which, Shah took to Twitter to tweet, “This will bring out the truth and the lies will vanish on their own.” He shared a clipping of his speech in the tweet. The idea that false narrative is being propagated will be no more, once enough is written, he added.

Earlier, he praised Borphukan for stopping the Mughal expansion and pointed out how he had staged a strong defence against them despite ill-health in the 1671 battle of Sariaghat. Shah also inaugurated a documentary on Lachit.

The home minister also urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to translate the books on Lachit Borphukan in multiple languages so that more people of the country can learn about his valour and bravery.