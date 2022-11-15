BJP keeps promises; will bring in Uniform Civil Code, says Amit Shah

The Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to its promise to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), said Union home minister Amit Shah on November 14, ahead of the critical Gujarat elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed to its promise to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), said Union home minister Amit Shah on November 14, ahead of the critical Gujarat elections.

In a TV interview, Amit Shah said that the implementation of UCC is their promise from the times of the Jana Sangh and they will fulfil it. They have been promising it in their election manifestos since 1950.

In an interview to News18 for their Gujarat Adhiveshan programme, Shah pointed out that even the Constituent Assembly has said in Article 44 that whenever the situation is conducive for state legislators and the parliament of India, the UCC should be implemented.

Further, to emphasise his point, he added that this has the signatures of Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar (Vallabhbhai) Patel, Maulana (Abul Kalam) Azad and Raja ji (C Rajagopalachari). These people were not thinking on communal lines because they wanted law to be equal for everyone, added Shah. And, also said that because of its politics of appeasement, the Congress made it a communal and political issue after 1968.

Stating that they will fulfil their promise of implementing UCC, he cited examples of how the BJP had kept their promises. They had promised construction of Ram mandir in Ayodha and Narendra Modi did the bhoomi pujan for it, he said.

The Bhoomi puja (or prayers before construction) for the temple was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2024, after the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of building a temple on the disputed site. The BJP claims that the temple will open to devotees in January 2024.

Also, Shah gave the example of how they had promised scrapping triple talaq and that was done as well. He also brought up how the BJP ruled Centre had abrogated Article 370 on August 5, 2019. Article 370, which had provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was repealed and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into Union territories on August 5, 2019. There were no elections when these decision were taken, Shah asserted.