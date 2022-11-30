‘Real-life photos’ app BeReal, genealogy app MacFamilyTree 10 among Apple’s top picks of 2022

In all, 16 apps and games have been chosen as winners under different categories, which have been broadly classified into three groups — Apps, Games, and Cultural Impact Winners

A press release by Apple stated that these 16 apps and games “inspired users to engage more deeply with the world, expand their imaginations, and stay connected to friends and loved ones.” According to Apple, this year’s winners represent a diverse community of developers from around the world. Apple’s App Store editorial team selected these because they deliver “exceptional experiences” and make a “profound cultural impact.”

“This year’s App Store Award winners reimagined our experiences with apps that delivered fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives,” the report quoted Apple CEO Tim Cook as saying. “From self-taught solo creators to international teams spanning the globe, these entrepreneurs are making a meaningful impact, and represent the ways in which apps and games influence our communities and lives.”

There are five winners in the App category, six in Games, and five in Cultural Impact. Apex Legends Mobile won the iPhone Game of the Year title with a fast-paced battle royale game. Moncage’s puzzles, that brilliantly play with perspective, won the iPad Game of the Year. The immersive card battler Inscryption, which draws players with experimental storytelling, won the Mac Game of the Year.

El Hijo, a smartly designed stealth game, won the Apple TV Game of the Year. Wylde Flowers, which invites players into its charming world of diverse characters and magical spells, won the Apple Arcade game of the Year. League of Legends Esports Manager, which allows players to manage the most influential e-sports leagues in the world, won the China Game of the Year title.

Among the Cultural Impact Winners were How We Feel, Dot’s Home, Locket Widget, Waterllama, and Inua — A Story in Ice and Time.

And, here are the top five app winners:

BeReal: iPhone App of the Year

This innovative social app gives you an authentic look into the lives of family and friends. According to its profile on App Store, BeReal is the simplest photo-sharing app that allows you to share your real life in photo once a day with friends. Every day at a different time, everyone captures a photo within two minutes. You capture these and post in time to discover what your friends are up to. On some days, BeReal comes with a unique challenge.

GoodNotes 5: iPad App of the Year

GoodNotes 5 takes digital note-taking to the next level with the best-in-class Apple Pencil support. You can back up all your notes, in different formats, to iCloud, Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive and sync across all devices so you never lose them.

MacFamilyTree 10: Mac App of the Year

MacFamilyTree 10 allows you to explore your genealogy through stunning visual family trees and collaboration with loved ones around the world. There are billions of genealogical entries, with person, family, and kinship reports. You can create web pages and family books, and exchange data.

ViX: Apple TV App of the Year

According to Apple, ViX elevates Spanish-language stories to the forefront of entertainment.

Gentler Streak: Apple Watch App of the Year

Gentler Streak is a fitness tracker that helps users balance fitness and rest to maintain a healthy lifestyle. According to the app profile, it responds to your readiness and proposes daily workout actions that keep you within healthy activity levels. You can follow the guidance and see your fitness improve.