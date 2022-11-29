Apple threatening to withhold Twitter from App Store, alleges Elon Musk

Musk also alleged that the company had stopped advertising on Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk in a series of tweets accused technology giant and iPhone maker Apple of threatening to withhold Twitter from its App Store without reason.

Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Musk also alleged that the company had stopped advertising on Twitter. According to Musk, Apple had been pressuring Twitter over content moderation demands.

The Twitter CEO in a tweet wrote: “Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?”

Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Musk tagged Apple CEO Tim Cook in another tweet, wrote: “What is going on here?”

What’s going on here @tim_cook? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Apple, however, did not respond to Musk’s allegations.

Apple was the top advertiser on Twitter in the first quarter of 2022. The company spent a total of $48 million on advertisements, accounting for more that four per cent of Twitter’s total ad revenue, reported the Washington Post.