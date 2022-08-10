Raksha Bandhan to be celebrated over two days this year

As per the Hindu calendar, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on two dates – August 11 and August 12. The auspicious timing to observe the festival will be from 8.15 pm to 9.12 pm on August 11

The occasion of Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates the deep and nurturing love between siblings and cousins, who vow to protect each other in all circumstances, good or bad, will be observed on August 11 (Thursday).

On Raksha Bandan day, sisters lovingly tie an amulet called ‘rakhi’ on the brother’s wrist. This is to remind her sibling that he will protect and care for her in his lifetime. The festival traditionally celebrated among the Hindus is meant to emphasise the caring and protective bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, families get together and special delicacies are prepared.

Date and timings

Raksha Bandhan is customarily observed on the last day of the Hindu calendar month of Shravan which is a full moon day.

As per the Hindu calendar, this year, Raksha Bandhan 2022 will be celebrated on two dates – August 11 and August 12. The auspicious timing to observe the rituals will be from 8.15 pm to 9.12 pm on August 11. According to astrologers, the festival can also be celebrated on August 12 as well. The ‘rakhi’ can be tied at any time during the day.

The origin of Raksha Bandhan

A popular Hindu legend says that in a fierce war between Gods and Demons, the Gods were on the brink of defeat. At that time, Indra sought the help of Guru Brihaspati, who asked Indra to tie a sacred thread on his wrist which was powered by the sacred mantras on the Shravan Purnima.

Indra’s Queen Sachi also known as Indrani instilled more power in the thread as she tied it around his wrist on the decided day. The power of the sacred thread called ‘Raksha’ helped the Gods to emerge victorious. Hence the day came to be celebrated as Raksha Bandhan.

Another legend says that Goddess Lakshmi had tied rakhi to King Bali once and freed Narayana.

Gifts to give your sister on Raksha Bandan

