Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale begins on Saturday; 10 takeaways

The sale which is already live for Amazon's Prime members will allow customers to buy their favorite products at highly discounted rates

Amazon is back with its Great Freedom Festival sale ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day. A six-day sale has been announced by the company to commemorate the occasion.

The sale which is already live for Amazon’s Prime members, will be available for its non-Prime members from Saturday (August 6). Customers will be able to grab their favorite products at highly discounted rates.

Here are ten takeaways from the sale-

Echo Dot and Smart Bulb Combo- The combo features an Echo Dot, Amazon’s affordable smart speaker and a 9W Smart Color bulb from Wipro. The combo will be available at ₹4,199 instead of its regular price of ₹6,598, a discount of ₹2,799.

Also Read: Amazon sues admins of 10K Facebook groups over fake reviews

Advertisement

2. Kindle 10th Gen- Kindle 10th Gen with 6-inch display and adjustable front reading lights will be available at ₹6,799, down from its original price of ₹7,999.

3. Logitech MK270r Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo- An essential work-from home combo, the keyboard and mouse will be available at ₹1,294, down from regular price of ₹2,295.

4. Apple MacBook Pro- Who does not want to own a premium laptop? No better occasion to buy Apple’s MacBook Pro with a large 512GB SSD. The device will be available at ₹1,32,990, a considerable reduction from its original price of ₹1,42,990.

5. Sony Bravia KD-43X74- A premium Android TV, Sony Bravia KD-43X74 comes along with Google Assistan which allows one to control their TV and other smart house devices with voice commands. During the sale, the device will be available at ₹43,990 instead of ₹66,900.

Also Read: After Google and Amazon, Apple to limit hiring and spending plans

6. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro- The wireless earbuds will be available at a 60 per cent discount, at ₹6,889, down from original price of ₹17,999. The earbuds offer active noise cancellation and come with water resistance.

7. Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6- The smart watch features a large AMOLED display, enabling one to easily view important health metrics and keep track of their workouts. The smart device will be available at ₹2,898, down from ₹3,999.

8. Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand- The watch comes with important features like heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring and blood oxygen monitoring. It will be available at ₹1,498 instead of its original price of ₹3,999.

9. TP-Link AC750 Router- A good quality router, TP-Link AC750 Router supports dual band technology and a speed of up to 750 Mbps. It will be available at ₹1,399 instead of ₹2,399

Also Read: RBI bars fintech cos Amazon Pay, Slice from offering credit lines; know more

10. Fire TV Stick- Convert your regular TV into a smart TV with the third-gen Fire TV Stick. It will be available at ₹2,599, down from its original price of ₹4,999.