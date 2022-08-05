Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale begins on Saturday; 10 takeaways

Amazon is back with its Great Freedom Festival sale ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day. A six-day sale has been announced by the company to commemorate the occasion.
The sale which is already live for Amazon’s Prime members, will be available for its non-Prime members from Saturday (August 6). Customers will be able to grab their favorite products at highly discounted rates.
Here are ten takeaways from the sale-
- Echo Dot and Smart Bulb Combo- The combo features an Echo Dot, Amazon’s affordable smart speaker and a 9W Smart Color bulb from Wipro. The combo will be available at ₹4,199 instead of its regular price of ₹6,598, a discount of ₹2,799.
2. Kindle 10th Gen- Kindle 10th Gen with 6-inch display and adjustable front reading lights will be available at ₹6,799, down from its original price of ₹7,999.
3. Logitech MK270r Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo- An essential work-from home combo, the keyboard and mouse will be available at ₹1,294, down from regular price of ₹2,295.
4. Apple MacBook Pro- Who does not want to own a premium laptop? No better occasion to buy Apple’s MacBook Pro with a large 512GB SSD. The device will be available at ₹1,32,990, a considerable reduction from its original price of ₹1,42,990.
5. Sony Bravia KD-43X74- A premium Android TV, Sony Bravia KD-43X74 comes along with Google Assistan which allows one to control their TV and other smart house devices with voice commands. During the sale, the device will be available at ₹43,990 instead of ₹66,900.
6. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro- The wireless earbuds will be available at a 60 per cent discount, at ₹6,889, down from original price of ₹17,999. The earbuds offer active noise cancellation and come with water resistance.
7. Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6- The smart watch features a large AMOLED display, enabling one to easily view important health metrics and keep track of their workouts. The smart device will be available at ₹2,898, down from ₹3,999.
8. Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand- The watch comes with important features like heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring and blood oxygen monitoring. It will be available at ₹1,498 instead of its original price of ₹3,999.
9. TP-Link AC750 Router- A good quality router, TP-Link AC750 Router supports dual band technology and a speed of up to 750 Mbps. It will be available at ₹1,399 instead of ₹2,399
10. Fire TV Stick- Convert your regular TV into a smart TV with the third-gen Fire TV Stick. It will be available at ₹2,599, down from its original price of ₹4,999.