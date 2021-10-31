TMC return for BJP turncoat Rajib Banerjee, in setback to saffron party

Rajib Banerjee, a former minister in the Mamata Banerjee government who left the Trinamool Congress and the West Bengal assembly in January 2021, has returned to the party.

In another setback for the BJP, the ‘ghar wapsi’ took place in Agartala, Tripura, in a ceremony moderated by national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is holding a rally in the state capital.

Banerjee has returned to West Bengal after a two-day trip of Goa, where the party is trying to make inroads ahead of next year’s assembly election.

Hotspot Tripura was, sources say, the most politically impactful venue for Banerjee’s return. After the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, Banerjee was the BJP’s biggest acquisition in Bengal ahead of the assembly election.

A Trinamool MLA from Domjur, Banerjee was fielded by the BJP in the same seat but lost.

According to sources, Banerjee realised his “mistake” soon after joining the BJP. He had been flown to New Delhi in a charter flight by the saffron party and handed the flag by Home Minister Amit Shah.