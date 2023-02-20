Rajasthan CM Gehlot, former deputy Pilot appointed AICC members

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot were on the list of 55 leaders from Rajasthan, who have been appointed to the All India Congress Committee on Sunday (February 20). However, the names of three Congress leaders were missing

However, the names of three Congress leaders were missing

A spokesperson for the Congress Rajasthan unit said the new appointees include Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra, former Union minister Jitendra Singh and Gujarat Congress Committee in-charge Raghu Sharma.

Mohan Prakash, Pawan Kheda, Neeraj Dangi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, ministers BD Kalla, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Sukhram Vishnoi and 20 others have also been included.

The names of three Congress leaders, who were issued notices by the party’s disciplinary committee, i.e., Rajasthan urban development minister Shanti Dhariwal, water supply minister Mahesh Joshi and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation chairman Dharmendra Rathore, were missing from the list.

On September 25, MLAs of the Gehlot camp did not attend a Congress Legislature Party meeting, called by Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, at his residence. Instead, they held a parallel meeting at Dhariwal’s residence.

Following the meeting, the MLAs went to Assembly Speaker Joshi’s residence to protest against any move to appoint Pilot as CM in place of Gehlot, who was at the time in the running for the post of Congress president. They had also handed over their resignations to Joshi.

Considering this “indiscipline”, the party issued showcause notices to Mahesh Joshi, the Congress chief whip in the assembly, Dhariwal and Rathore.