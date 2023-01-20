‘Big Corona entered our party after pandemic,’ Ashok Gehlot says in viral video

The Rajasthan Chief Minister’s statement is said to be a veiled dig directed at his former deputy Sachin Pilot who of late has been targeting his government over a slew of issues

In what is being called a sly dig by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his bete noire Sachin Pilot, a video doing the rounds on social media shows him saying that a “big corona” entered the party after the pandemic.

The video is of a pre-budget meeting Gehlot had with the representatives of employees union on Wednesday (January 18).

Responding to one of the participants during the meeting, Gehlot without naming anyone said, “I have started meeting…earlier corona came…a big corona also entered our party.”

He said that despite the bypolls or Rajya Sabha polls, the government has brought excellent schemes with the support of employees.

The chief minister’s remarks is being seen as a rejoinder to his former deputy, Pilot’s incessant attacks at the government. Of late, Pilot in his daily public meetings, held in different districts, has been targeting the state government on a slew of issues including paper leaks, sidelining of party workers and political appointments to retired bureaucrats.

Why no action against Vasundhara Raje?: Pilot

Sharpening his attacks at Gehlot, Pilot on Friday questioned why his government is dragging its feet on the corruption charges against BJP leader and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

“When we were in the opposition, we raised issues of corruption against the BJP government and its chief minister Vasundhara Raje. But in four years, we did not manage to act against her. It is time we acted. There is still one year to go,” Pilot told reporters at the Jaipur Literature Festival.

Gehlot and Pilot have been in a power tussle ever since the Congress formed the government in December 2018.

Last year, Gehlot triggered a controversy after he called Pilot a “gaddar” (traitor) and a “nikamma” (worthless) in an interview with a reputed news channel.

