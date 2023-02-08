Rahul’s response: ‘It’s clear that Adani is being protected by PM Modi’

The former Congress chief said that he did not get any reply from the prime minister to his questions

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lack of action to investigate allegations against industrialist Gautam Adani, made by a US-based research firm, shows clear protection from Modi.

He said the prime minister did not answer the questions posed to him.

न जांच कराएंगे, न जवाब देंगे – प्रधानमंत्री जी बस अपने ‘मित्र’ का साथ देंगे। pic.twitter.com/laJdQz7K5J — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 8, 2023

“I am not satisfied, but it reveals the truth. There was no talk of an inquiry. If he is not a friend, then he should have agreed to an inquiry. There was no probe into shell companies in defence sector and benami money is changing hands, but the prime minister did not say anything on that.

“It is clear that the prime minister is protecting him,” Gandhi told reporters after the prime ministers reply to the motion of thanks on the President’s address.

Gandhi said this is an issue of national security and concerns the country’s infrastructure and the prime minister should have said that there will be a probe into the allegations.

“This is a very big scam. He did not even say that. He (PM) is surely trying to protect him (Adani) and I understand this and there are reasons for it,” he said.

Asked if he got the answers to his questions, the former Congress chief said, “I did not get any reply from the prime minister to my questions.”

“The prime minister was shell-shocked. He was in shock and there was no answer. I have not asked any complicated question. I only asked how many times he (Adani) has gone with you. How many times did he meet you. I posed simple questions but got no answers,” he said.

“I am not satisfied, but it reveals the truth,” he said when asked if he was satisfied with the prime minister’s reply.

(With agency inputs)