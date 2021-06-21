Rahul slams Centre for denying compensation to kin of COVID victims

"It is impossible to valuate life, government's compensation is only a small help, but the Modi government is not ready to even do that," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (June 21) tore into the Centre for not paying compensation to families of those who died of COVID-19.

In a series of tweets, Rahul said the government isn’t sensitive enough to pay ex-gratia to bereaved families, even though that itself is little compensation to those who have lost their loved ones to the pandemic.

“It is impossible to valuate life, government’s compensation is only a small help, but the Modi government is not ready to even do that,” he said.

“First the lack of treatment during the COVID pandemic and then the false figures and on top of that the governments cruelty,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Centre has told the Supreme Court that ex-gratia compensation of ₹4 lakh cannot be paid to the families of those who have died of COVID-19 as it is beyond fiscal affordability and the finances of central and state governments are under severe strain.