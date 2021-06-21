Active COVID case decline in 90% of 650 districts: Report

While West Bengal has witnessed a spectacular decline over the past few weeks – from 1.32 lakh cases to less than 15,000 in 20 days – Mizoram and Manipur despite a spike in active cases have managed to keep the number below 1,000

The country which quite recently was in the clutches of a ravaging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be slowly easing out of it with almost 90 per cent of 650 districts showing a decline in active cases, reported Indian Express.

While Sunday (June 20) saw the daily cases going down to almost 60,ooo after a gap of 81 days, the report says the week between June 12 and 19 witnessed active cases increase by just over a 100 in 27 of the 70 districts across the country that recorded a rise in infections. Of the 27 districts, 18 had their active cases in single digits.

As many as 23 of the 70 districts are in West Bengal alone, where active cases have been declining over the past few weeks – the cases fell from a whopping 1.32 lakh to less than 15,000 in just 20 days, the report said. The state had 23,000 active cases as on June 19, becoming the eight state to report the maximum number of infections. However, the fresh cases were low with only 2,486 being reported on Saturday against 2,100 recoveries.

Advertisement

Kolkata, East Medinipur and North 24 Parganas have recorded the largest active cases in the state.

The report said while Manipur and Mizoram were two other states which saw a rise in active cases, the infections were, however, in check and under 1,000.

Six Maharashtra districts – Mumbai, Palghar, Buldhana, Sangli, Aurangabad and Parbhani – too have reported a spike in active cases.