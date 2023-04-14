Rahul Gandhi shifts belongings, set to vacate official bungalow

While Rahul has seen a number of houses, he may also opt to stay with his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has started shifting his belongings from his 12, Tughlaq Lane residence as he was asked to vacate the premises by April 22 following his disqualification from Lok Sabha.

Two trucks were seen parked outside his residence and the belongings were later shifted to his mother’s 10, Janpath residence.

Sources said Rahul is likely to soon vacate the official bungalow allotted to him.

While Rahul has seen a number of houses, he may also opt to stay with his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat had sent Rahul a notice asking him to vacate the premises by April 22 following his disqualification as MP after his conviction and two-year sentence by a Surat court in a defamation case.

A few years ago, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also asked to vacate her Lodhi Estate bungalow as SPG cover was removed from her security.