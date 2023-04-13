Rahul plea against ‘Modi surname’ case conviction: Verdict on April 20

A metropolitan magistrate court in Surat on March 23 sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail

The Surat sessions court will pronounce the verdict on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea against his conviction in the “Modi surname” defamation case on April 20.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, additional sessions judge RP Mogera said on Thursday (April 13) that he would pronounce the order on April 20.

A metropolitan magistrate court in Surat had on March 23 sentenced the Congress leader to two years in jail after holding him guilty for his remark “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname” made during an election rally in Karnataka in 2019.

Gandhi, who was disqualified as an MP after the conviction, has filed an appeal before the sessions court against the verdict. He has also prayed for a stay on the conviction in the meantime.

