Puneeth’s death: Security up, liquor sale banned; CM appeals for calm

Security has been beefed up across Bengaluru on Friday (October 29) in the wake of the death of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar following a cardiac arrest. The Bengaluru Police have also imposed a ban on alcohol with immediate effect till October 31.

The move comes against the backdrop of the violence that took place in the city, following the demise of Puneeth’s father and Kannada thespian Rajkumar in 2006. Also, violence broke out in some parts of the city after actor Vishnuvardhan’s death in 2009.

Appealing for peace, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government would make all the necessary arrangements for the public to pay last respects to their “favourite star”.

Earlier, Bommai shared his fond memories with Puneeth and the Rajkumar family.

“My appeal to the people of Karnataka is when we lose such a great actor, it is natural that it will cause pain, but we should not become emotional and lose patience. We should maintain peace. By giving him (Puneeth) a peaceful send-off, we will have to pay rightful respect to him,” Bommai said.

Speaking to the media, he requested cooperation from everyone in maintaining peace and to see to it that no untoward incidents take place. “.. We will be making all arrangements at the Kanteerava Stadium for the public to pay last respects for the entire day tomorrow. So people should pay their last respects peacefully. I request his fans with folded hands to maintain peace,” he said, adding that Puneeth Rajkumar will be accorded government honour and the government will go by the family’s decision on final rites and the place for it.

All liquor outlets, including bars and restaurants, wine stores, are to remain shut in order to maintain law and order.

Puneeth, who is popularly known as Appu or Powerstar, died of a cardiac arrest after he was working out at a gym.

Fans and friends were aghast at the sudden demise of the actor as he was only 46-years-old.

A huge number of fans had gathered at the private hospital initially where Puneeth breathed his last.

Later, fans moved to his residence and Kantheerava stadium, where his last rites will be performed.

Police said there are possibilities that some mischievous people might take advantage of the situation and disturb law and order under the influence of alcohol.

The police also warned about people trying to spread false news on social media.